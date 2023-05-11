Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi is reportedly set to lose his luxury car worth €300,000 to ex-wife Hiba Abouk. Hakimi drove a Mercedes Benz AMG G36 that his ex-wife will now take (according to Car magazine Tork).

The Moroccan defender recently went through a divorce with his former wife Abouk, who's an actress by trade. While Abouk claimed half of Hakimi's fortune, she won't be receiving any, as the PSG superstar has nothing in his name.

Rather, all of the player's properties are registered in his mother's name. Abouk, though, will take Hakimi's eight-seater SUV vehicle. Hakimi started dating Abouk in 2018 when he was at Real Madrid before going through a divorce earlier this year.

How did PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's wife Hiba Abouk react to not receiving part of player's fortune?

PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi earns close to €10 million per year with his current club. Hence, needless to mention, he;s a wealthy individual.

Hiba Abouk is also a well known celebrity, as she has gained recognition through her work as an actress and model. Abouk recently reacted to receiving none of Hakimi's wealth. She said that she doesn't have any attachment to materialistic things (via Cuatro):

"I have zero attachment to the material things. I left home with one hand in front and the other behind, without the support of my family. But I had to do it, because my environment was not going to allow me to grow or be free. It was either my life or theirs, and I decided to fight for myself."

Abouk also reacted to criticism about her wanting half of the player's fortune, telling journalist Maria Patino (via AS):

“Hello, Maria. It is the macho and misogynistic world in which we live. Taking into account that, when we started the relationship, he did not earn money, and I was better known than him."

She added:

"The good thing is that what they say no longer affects me. I want to be discreet so that tomorrow doesn't affect our family. I have faith in justice and in common sense, which is on my side.”

Reportedly, Abouk's lawyers are taking a closer look at Achraf Hakimi registering all his wealth in his mother's name and will take the necessary steps.

Poll : 0 votes