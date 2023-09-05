PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe could be ‘tempted’ by Liverpool move in 2024: Reports

Kylian Mbappe could reportedly be tempted by a move to Liverpool next summer. Real Madrid are leading the race for the Frenchman, who's set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

As per L'Equipe, Mbappe is keeping his options open, and Liverpool are in the running for his service. The Reds were linked with a move this summer while PSG were looking to offload Mbappe as he refused to sign a new deal beyond 2024.

Real Madrid have been pursuing Mbappe for the last two years but have not got a deal over the line. They had bids rejected in 2021, while their hopes of signing him on a free transfer in 2022 were dashed when the striker penned a new deal at PSG.

Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito TV has said that Liverpool had submitted a €300 million bid for Mbappe earlier this summer, but that turned out to be a rumour.

The Reds are looking for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, as the Egyptian is a top target for Al Ittihad. The Saudi Arabian side are ready to make a big move and have been linked with a £215 million move for the attacker (as per The Sun).

Liverpool are ideal for Real Madrid target and PSG star - Djibril Cisse

Djibril Cisse has said that Liverpool would be ideal for Kylian Mbappe. He added that the Frenchman should join the club his mother supports and joked that he should be a good boy and listen to her.

Cisse told Betting Sites:

"Well, the best player in the world at the moment – Kylian Mbappe – I'd love to see him at L'pool. I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them, and I think he wants to go.

"But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. And I think Mbappe's mum loves L'pool – as a good boy, you have to listen to your mum!"

Marcel Desailly also echoed similar sentiments and said that The Reds are the best club for Mbappe, telling Boylesports:

"L'pool are not at the end of a cycle, unlike Chelsea. The choice he has to make is not one or two years but four or five. So when reports talk about a one-year loan, I don't see that. But L'pool have not sold most of their players, they have managed to keep a foundation at Anfield.

"They had a drop after many years of doing well, which was linked to selling Sadio Mane. They did not replace Mane with someone who was going to be as good, someone who had his philosophy and impact. I do believe L'pool could suit Mbappe to fill that hole."

Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future but has said that he will not pen a new contract at PSG.