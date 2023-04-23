According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi will meet some of his former Barcelona teammates in the coming hours.

The Argentine is in the final few months of his contract with PSG but is yet to agree a new deal regarding his extension. Messi has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou.

Amidst these reports, the Argentine will meet his former teammates, who just played out a 1-0 La Liga win against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Saturday (April 23). Apart from spending a good time and reuniting with old pals, Messi will also discuss potential future plans, according to Moretto, who reported on Twitter:

"Leo Messi is in Barcelona with his entire family, as @gerardromero announced yesterday. When he has free time, Leo returns home, because Barcelona is his home, where he would like to play next year if the conditions are right.

"In the next few hours, the Argentine has planned to meet some former teammates and friends from Barca to enjoy, spend time together and also to share ideas about the future."

Ex-Barcelona coach wants PSG superstar Lionel Messi to move to MLS

While making a return to Barcelona seems to be the most realistic option for Lionel Messi, Gerardo Martino has said that he would live to see the PSG ace in the MLS. Messi has been linked with a move to the United States before, with Inter Miami being the club most interested in him.

Martino reckons a player like Messi, who has helped the game reach a new level of popularity, would be a massive addition to the MLS. The former Argentina and Barca coach told EFE:

“I saw first hand the impact of Beckham when he came. After that of Andrea Pirlo, that of David Villa. Many famous players have passed through here and have made MLS marketing grow."

He added:

"Bringing in a player like Messi is ambitious, also because of what it gives him as an image. I don’t see Messi bouncing around in different leagues around the world. I think the best thing for him is to bring his family to Miami, live in the United States and be part of the history of this league.”

Lionel Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in 2021, as the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine has scored 31 goals and has provided 34 assists in 70 games across competitions for the Parisians.

