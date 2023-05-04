PSG superstar Lionel Messi's dad to hold fresh talks with non-European club if Barcelona move fails to materialize - Reports

As per reliable journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, is set to hold talks with Inter Miami this week to discuss a possible move for his son. Jorge is set to meet the MLS team's owner, Jorge Mas, and renew talks of a possible pre-contract.

Inter Miami are making moves to sign Lionel Messi after reports suggested that he was set to leave PSG at the season. The MLS side team are set to battle Barcelona and Al Hilal for the Argentine in the summer. Di Marzio says that the two parties have held talks in the past and came close to a deal. However, it was left unsigned and are now looking to restart the negotiations.

Barcelona still lead the race for the Argentine, but their financial crisis has made things complicated. Al Hilal are ready to offer big money to sign the forward, and reports suggest that the Saudi Arabian side are ready to offer €400 million per season, with another €100-200 million in sponsorship deals.

MLS ready to help Inter Miami sign Lionel Messi, says commissioner

MLS commissioner Don Garber said at the Associated Press Sports Editors last week that the league is ready to do everything it can to help Inter Miami bring in Lionel Messi.

They want Messi to play in the United States and are waiting to understand the situation. He was quoted by CBS Sports as saying:

"There isn't a league that wouldn't like to have Lionel Messi in their league. There are a lot of dynamics that are going on there. He's got a lot of things to think about in terms of where he wants to continue his career. I can tell you that we would love him in Major League Soccer."

The MLS commissioner continued:

"We will work very hard with Miami, who is the team that is hoping to be able to sign him, to come up with a programme for him that will allow him to establish a legacy that I think could be unprecedented globally, let alone unprecedented here in our country because I think of him as someone who crosses so many barriers that he can be bigger than any athlete of any sport that has ever played here in the United States.

"We have been pretty effective at coming up with clever ways to sign players for our clubs in the right market. It's very real-time, and I hope that we're able to get in front of the discussion and hopefully bring something over the finish line."

Lionel Messi is currently suspended by PSG following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. He will be out of training and without pay for two weeks.

