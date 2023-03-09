PSG superstar Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia amid rumours of transfer interest from Saudi Pro League clubs - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is set to visit Saudi Arabia for the third time for his role as the tourism ambassador, the Middle-Eastern country's tourism ambassador Ahmed Al-Khatib has announced. Messi, who is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians, has been linked with a move to SPL club Al-Hilal.

Regarding Messi's visit, Al-Khatib tweeted (via ESPN):

"I am happy to welcome our Tourism Ambassador ... and his family and friends this month ... to enjoy our most beautiful tourism destinations, connect with our people and enjoy unique experiences!"

Messi and PSG were recently eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. That sparked reports of a potential exit for Messi from the Ligue 1 giants.

Messi's eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, is nkw plying his trade for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz said during the FIFA Club World Cup last month:

"The presence of Ronaldo makes us believe that Messi may come to Saudi Arabia as well. Saudi football is growing significantly and seems capable of attracting the biggest players."

Al-Hilal fans were heard chanting Messi's name during their 3-3 draw against Al-Wehda on March 2.

Barcelona president confirmed meeting with PSG superstar Lionel Messi's father

FC Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Amidst doubt over Lionel Messi's PSG future, fans have started speculating a potential return to Barcelona for the Argentine. Messi left Barca in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules.

Seeing him return to Camp Nou is a dream of many fans. Club presidebt Joan Laporta recently confirmed that he had a meeting with Messi's father, Jorge.

Laporta said:

“I met Jorge Messi yes, We talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. He’s at PSG right now, so I don’t want to speak about whether or not he could return”

Since his 2021 move to France, Messi has scored 29 goals and has provided 31 assists in 64 games across competitions for the Parisians. In 30 games this season, Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 16 assists.

