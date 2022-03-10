PSG waiting to pounce if 23-year-old fails to agree contract extension with Barcelona - Reports

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The 23-year-old's contract with the La Liga giants is set to expire next summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona offered a contract that included an annual salary in the region of €3 million. However, that was swiftly rejected by the player and his entourage. Araujo's contract negotiations with the Blaugrana have reportedly become complicated due to the attention he has received from many of Europe's top clubs, including French giants PSG.

Araujo joined Barcelona B from Boston River in the summer of 2018. He was promoted to Barcelona's first team in 2019-20 and became a regular last season, helping the Blaugrana win the Copa del Rey.

The Uruguayan has developed into a key member of the starting line-up this season. He has made 30 appearances across competitions for manager Xavi Hernandez and has contributed three goals.

The club could sell the 23-year-old this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year if he dallies contract extension talks. Reports suggest Araujo is keen to stay at Barcelona. However, he is seeking a salary package similar to that of academy products Pedri and Ansu Fati or new signing Ferran Torres.

PSG are believed to be monitoring the contract situation of Araujo and are keen to sign the defender. The Ligue 1 club could view Araujo as a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish superstar joined PSG on a free transfer last summer. Ramos' 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries, though, restricting him to only five appearances across competitions. PSG have reportedly grown frustrated with the veteran defender's fitness issues and could part ways with him this summer.

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo unlikely to leave despite interest from PSG

Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have won four of their last five games in La Liga, garnering 13 points. They have climbed up to third place in the league table and are just seven points behind second-placed Sevilla, with a game in hand.

The Blaugrana recently claimed a 5-3 aggregate victory over Serie A giants Napoli in the Europa League knockout playoffs. Barcelona also enjoyed an impressive January transfer window. They signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal on a free transfer, Ferran Torres from Manchester City, and Adama Traore from Wolves on loan till the end of the season.

The club are seemingly heading in the right direction under Xavi Hernandez. Ronald Araujo could, therefore, be keen to stay at Barcelona and be part of Xavi's project. The 23-year-old is expected to renew his contract with the Blaugrana, and ignore the advances of PSG.

