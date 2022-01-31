Ralf Rangnick makes decision on Jesse Lingard’s Manchester United future - Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has once again given Red Devils attacker Jesse Lingard permission to leave the club on loan before the transfer window closes tonight, according to The Athletic.

Lingard has entered the final six months of his contract with the Premier League giants. With the Englishman unlikely to extend his stay at Old Trafford, there have been suggestions that he could be on his way out of the club this month.

While Lingard has attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United have been reluctant to sanction a move for him so far. However, Rangnick understands the player's desire to secure a transfer before the transfer window slams shut, according to the aforementioned source.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Ralf Rangnick has again given Jesse Lingard blessing to leave Man Utd on loan - now all down to #DeadlineDay #NUFC #WHUFC theathletic.com/live-blogs/tra… EXCL: Ralf Rangnick has again given Jesse Lingard blessing to leave Man Utd on loan - now all down to #MUFC board. This morning Newcastle improved offer & West Ham returned with bid on better terms than last year @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Ralf Rangnick has again given Jesse Lingard blessing to leave Man Utd on loan - now all down to #MUFC board. This morning Newcastle improved offer & West Ham returned with bid on better terms than last year @TheAthleticUK #DeadlineDay #NUFC #WHUFC theathletic.com/live-blogs/tra…

The German tactician reportedly met Lingard at Manchester United's training ground in Carrington earlier today. Rangnick is said to be understanding of the 29-year-old's desire to secure regular playing time ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have made an improved offer for the attacker, as per the report. The Magpies previously failed with bids to sign Lingard on loan, but are determined to push to acquire his services on deadline day.

West Ham are also keen to re-sign Lingard, who impressed on loan at the London Stadium last season. David Moyes' side have reportedly offered to take him on a temporary deal in the final hours of the transfer window, according to the report.

The Hammers' bid has better terms to those on which they signed him on loan last January. Lingard scored nine goals in 16 appearances after joining the London club for the second half of last season.

Could Manchester United sanction a late move for Jesse Lingard?

The Red Devils have blocked any move for Jesse Lingard so far this month. They are said to be reluctant to strengthen their top-four rivals like West Ham or Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United could also prove to be a threat in a few years' time after they were acquired by the Public Investment Fund last year.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



20 appearances

11 goals

4 assists



Could be a big deal if Newcastle pull it off! Jesse Lingard was directly involved 15 #PremierLeague goals for West Ham & Man Utd in 2021:20 appearances11 goals4 assistsCould be a big deal if Newcastle pull it off! Jesse Lingard was directly involved 15 #PremierLeague goals for West Ham & Man Utd in 2021: 👕 20 appearances ⚽️ 11 goals 🅰️ 4 assists Could be a big deal if Newcastle pull it off! ⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/hxiLyWwkcF

However, Rangnick giving Lingard permission today to secure a move away from the club could change things. Manchester United are currently facing increasing pressure to let the attacker go in the final hours of the transfer window.

Also Read Article Continues below

Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo have already secured loan moves away from Old Trafford. Donny van de Beek is closing in on a temporary transfer to Everton, and Jesse Lingard could now follow suit.

Edited by Bhargav