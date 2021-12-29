Ralf Rangnick tells Manchester United outcast he can't leave on loan in January - Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has informed goalkeeper Dean Henderson that he cannot leave on loan in January, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old Englishman is keen on getting regular first-team football.

Henderson was widely regarded as United's future number one. However, the 24-year-old shot-stopper contracted COVID-19, which saw David De Gea retain his place in the team.

De Gea has now rediscovered his form, and has played most of United's games this season. The 31-year-old has played all 17 league games and five in the Champions League.

Due to the lack of games at Old Trafford, Henderson wants a move away from the club. However, Rangnick has informed the goalkeeper that he cannot leave in January. According to the aforementioned source, the United interim manager wants his squad to have three first-team goalkeepers.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Rangnick has told Dean Henderson he can't go on loan next month. Situation could change but potential confrontation brewing and Tottenham are monitoring Henderson's situation #mufc Rangnick has told Dean Henderson he can't go on loan next month. Situation could change but potential confrontation brewing and Tottenham are monitoring Henderson's situation #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Henderson's situation at United. Spurs see the 24-year-old as a replacement for club captain Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman has just six months remaining on his contract, and is yet to sign an extension.

Another club that has shown interest in signing Henderson is Dutch giants AFC Ajax. The four-time European champions are keen on signing the England international on a loan deal in January.

As things stand, Henderson has made just two appearances for United this season. One came in their Carabao Cup exit against West Ham United while the other was against BSC Young Boys in a Champions League dead rubber. Henderson's current contract at United runs till the summer of 2025.

Anthony Martial is also keen on a move away from Manchester United

Dean Henderson is not the only Manchester United player keen on a loan move in January. French forward Anthony Martial also wants to leave for regular first-team action.

According to reports, Sevilla have made a loan offer for the 26-year-old till the end of the season. However, United rejected the same, as Sevilla only intend to pay half of Martial's wages.

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN Man United have rejected the loan offer for Anthony Martial from Sevilla. Offer only covered half his wages and club will only consider offers that cover all wages and includes a loan fee. United happy to keep him in January if conditions aren't met. Man United have rejected the loan offer for Anthony Martial from Sevilla. Offer only covered half his wages and club will only consider offers that cover all wages and includes a loan fee. United happy to keep him in January if conditions aren't met.

The Red Devils may only consider a loan offer if any club is willing to pay the full wages of the Frenchman.

