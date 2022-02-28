Ralf Rangnick unsure about Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to lead Manchester United attack next season - Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to lead the line for the Red Devils next season.

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United last summer from Serie A giants Juventus for £13.5 million. He had a bright start to the season, scoring nine goals in 12 appearances under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, his form has dwindled since Rangnick replaced the Norwegian. The former RB Leipzig boss is now running out of patience with the lack of form of the five-time Balon d'Or winner.

Manchester Evening News has reported that with the Portugal captain having scored just once in his last ten appearances, his confidence is at an all-time low.

Rangnick will likely not be in charge next season, with a new permanent manager set to be appointed at the end of the campaign. He will, however, be working in a consultancy role, and could have a say on Ronaldo's future at the club.

There had been doubts surrounding the striker's ability to perform under Rangnic,k given the German manager's emphasis on pressing. That is something the former Real Madrid forward is not synonymous with.

This has been evident during Rangnick's tenure as United's interim manager. Ronaldo has been dropped at times, with the German tactician saying he needed a forward who was up to the challenge of doing a lot of running.

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations have been a regular feature this season.

It is a huge task for any incoming manager to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo. That's because of the stature of the former Juventus forward, who despite his recent scoring woes, remains a footballing great.

He has won five UEFA Champions League, three Premier League, two La Liga and two Serie A titles among a host of other top prizes. Ronaldo has been the top goalscorer in every country he has played in since his move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

At the age of 37 his wages are still high, something many clubs would be put off by.

When Manchester United signed the former Juventus man, they knew they were going to get commercial success. However, success on the field hasn't followed suit.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is the current favourite for the managerial role at Old Trafford, and is currently dealing with big players of his own. None more so than Lionel Messi, who like the Portuguese forward, made a huge move last summer to PSG.

However, he has also disappointed, and Pochettino is yet to show his willingness to drop big players despite how they perform.

Nevertheless, whoever assumes the Old Trafford reins at the end of the season needs to make a big decision regarding Cristiano Ronaldo. It could be that either the forward accepts a bit-part role, or club and player go separate ways.

