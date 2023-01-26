Real Madrid to activate €10 million option to sign left-back - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to re-sign Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia by activating his €10 million buy-back clause in January.

Garcia, 23, has been a crucial starter for Los Franjirrojos since arriving from Real Madrid on loan in the summer of 2020. After helping Andoni Iraola's outfit achieve La Liga promotion, he joined them permanently for €2 million the next summer.

A tireless wing-back renowned for his pace and stamina, the Spaniard spent seven years in Los Blancos' youth setup between 2013 and 2020. Before his departure, he made one senior-team appearance for his boyhood club – in a Copa del Rey last 32 clash against UD Melilla in the 2018-19 campaign.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are prepared to activate Garcia's €10 million release clause and loan him back to Rayo Vallecano till the end of the season. However, the La Liga giants would only have to dish out €5 million for the player's services, as the club own 50% of his federative rights.

Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in signing Garcia in January. Due to the growing interest in their academy graduate, the top brass at Santiago Bernabeu are apparently convinced to launch a move for the former Spain U21 international this month.

Should Garcia secure a permanent transfer to Real Madrid, he will provide much-needed competition to Ferland Mendy, who has come under fire this season after suffering a significant loss in form.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Garcia remains in Real Madrid list, highly rated by the club. Fran Garcia: "Playing for Real Madrid has always been my dream since I was a kid, it's the club of my life and I'm working hard so I can come back - but now I'm focused on Rayo", tells @marca Garcia remains in Real Madrid list, highly rated by the club. Fran Garcia: "Playing for Real Madrid has always been my dream since I was a kid, it's the club of my life and I'm working hard so I can come back - but now I'm focused on Rayo", tells @marca ⚪️🇪🇸 #RealMadridGarcia remains in Real Madrid list, highly rated by the club. https://t.co/BslkHoZb4o

Garcia has scored three goals and contributed eight assists in 102 games across competitions for Los Franjirrojos. He has started all 18 of his team's La Liga games this campaign.

Real Madrid dressing room unhappy with Nacho Fernandez treatment

According to Relevo, the Real Madrid dressing room is unhappy with manager Carlo Ancelotti's decision to prioritise summer signing Antonio Rudiger over Nacho Fernandez. Although the veteran star has lived up to expectations whenever called into action, he has been handed just two La Liga starts despite Rudiger's poor form.

With his contract expiring this summer, Fernandez has been linked with moves to AC Milan and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, his preference is to secure a transfer to a Major League Soccer (MLS) team so that he never has to face Los Blancos.

Fernandez, 33, has been a vital squad member for his boyhood club since making his first-team debut in 2011. He has helped the La Liga giants win 21 trophies, including five UEFA Champions Leagues.

Poll : 0 votes