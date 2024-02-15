Real Madrid agree personal terms with Bayern Munich superstar - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

Davies, 23, is one of the game's finest left-backs. Since arriving at Bayern in 2019, the Canada international has contributed nine goals and 28 assists in 180 games across competitions. That includes a goal and three assists in 27 games across competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side this term.

He's contracted with the Allianz Arena till 2025, but there has been reported impasse in extension talks with Bayern. Los Blancos seem to have capitalised on the same and agreed terms with the player (as per Madrid Zone via Relevo), but they are yet to finalise terms with Davies' current club.

Madrid Universal (via Marca) have reported that Davies wants to join the La Liga giants in the summer.

He has a market value of €70 million, so Los Blancos - who have been on the lookout for a new left-back amid the uncertain future of Ferland Mendy - will have to shell out the big bucks to land Davies. Madrid, though, will look to bring the price down, as Davies will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer.

Davies is a five-time Bundesliga winner and also won the continental treble with Bayern in the 2019-20 season.

What's next for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel

Both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are in the midst of solid if not spectacular seasons.

While Los Blancos are five points clear atop La Liga after 24 games, Bayern are that many points behind surprise Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leversen with 13 rounds of matches remaining.

Both sides won their UEFA Champions League groups but endured contrasting fortunes in the Round of 16 first leg. While Madrid won 1-0 at RB Leipzig, Bayern slumped to a 1-0 loss at Lazio.

Real Madrid return to action this weekend with a La Liga trip to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (February 18). Bayern, meanwhile, will look to snap a two-game losing streak across competitions and close the gap on Leverkusen when they visit VfL Bochum on the same day.