Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has offer on table; Florentino Perez wants him to leave - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Eden Hazard to leave the club this summer, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Hazard was a marquee €115 million signing for Los Blancos in the summer of 2019. The former Chelsea star, though, has not lived up to expectations due to a combination of injuries and poor form.

Perez is in the process of rebuilding the squad for the future. Madrid have signed the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are signings made, keeping the future in mind. To continue the rebuild, the Madrid president wants Hazard to leave despite being contracted with the club till 2024.

According to the aforementioned source, the Belgian international has offers on the table. Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in signing him this summer. However, it's highly unlikely Hazard would accept the offer from the Turkish giants.

The Belgian superstar could only move to a European giant like Chelsea if he does decide to leave Madrid. If he cannot get any offers from elite clubs, Hazard has no intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

One thing is certain is that Hazard will not be getting regular first-team football this season. The former Chelsea attacker has made just two substitute appearances in La Liga this season, accumulating just 39 minutes of action.

Hazard is aware that the competition for a berth in the starting XI has increased, which could see him play fewer games this season. It remains to be seen if the 31-year-old attacker's fortunes improve this season.

Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti wouldn't mind having Eden Hazard

Florentino Perez and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti have different opinions on Eden Hazard. While Perez is keen to sell the Belgian forward, Ancelotti is more than happy to have Hazard around for the 2022-23 season.

Ancelotti knows that Real Madrid will need a deep squad this season due to the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year. A number of fixtures are to be played before the quadrennial event, which starts in November.

There is also the possibility of players returning from the World Cup with niggles or injuries. That explains Ancelotti's reluctance to part ways with Hazard this summer.

