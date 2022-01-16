Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for Serie A superstar this summer - Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to battle it out for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Barcelona signed Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers in the last summer transfer window. The Blaugrana intend to go down that route ahead of the 2022-23 season too.

Xavi's side have already been linked with Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Niklas Sule, whose contracts with their respective clubs come to an end this summer. AC Milan midfielder Kessie, another player with an expiring contract, is on the Blaugrana's wishlist.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) Barcelona are really interested in AC Milan’s Franck Kessié on a free transfer in 2022, should he not renew his contract in Italy — the club considers him to be a ‘more than interesting player’, with plenty of quality & experience. @RogerTorello #Transfers ) Barcelona are really interested in AC Milan’s Franck Kessié on a free transfer in 2022, should he not renew his contract in Italy — the club considers him to be a ‘more than interesting player’, with plenty of quality & experience. @ffpolo (🌕) Barcelona are really interested in AC Milan’s Franck Kessié on a free transfer in 2022, should he not renew his contract in Italy — the club considers him to be a ‘more than interesting player’, with plenty of quality & experience. @ffpolo @RogerTorello #Transfers 🇨🇮

However, Barcelona are not the only side looking to acquire the 25-year-old's services, with Real Madrid also in the mix.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Kessie is among three midfielders Real Madrid have on their transfer shortlist this summer. Los Blancos have also identified Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Napoli's Fabian Ruiz as potential recruits.

As per the report, Kessie is the most feasible option among the three due to his contract situation with Milan. The Ivory Coast international is likely to be available on a free transfer, as he has been unwilling to extend his stay at San Siro so far.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is also said to be a huge admirer of Kessie. Meanwhile, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly been tracking the midfielder for several months.

Having identified Kessie as an ideal candidate to bolster their options in midfield, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit appear determined to beat arch-rivals Barcelona to his signature.

Real Madrid and Barcelona face Premier League competition for Kessie

Apart from Los Blancos and Barcelona, Kessie has also attracted transfer interest from Premier League clubs. Antonio Conte has been credited with an interest in taking Kessie to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Antonio Conte has 3 targets for the January transfer window; Frank Kessie, Adama Traore and Matthias Ginter.



- Diario Sport Antonio Conte has 3 targets for the January transfer window; Frank Kessie, Adama Traore and Matthias Ginter. - Diario Sport https://t.co/8eMCdSo1nI

English heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be in the mix for the Milan midfielder. The Blues have even reportedly touched base with Kessie's representatives in an attempt to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Kessie is not short of options if he decides to leave Serie A giants AC Milan at the end of the season. It remains to be seen who wins the race for the Ivorian player's signature.

