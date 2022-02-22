Real Madrid and Barcelona keeping tabs on Frenchman who is also wanted by Premier League clubs - Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are chasing AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old is one of the most highly sought-after youngsters in European football right now. His meteoric rise to prominence last season has alerted several top sides, including a few from the Premier League.

The Monegasques, though, value the player at a staggering £83 million, which Real Madrid feel is too much. According to journalist Matteo Moretto, a transfer is unlikely to materialise unless the Ligue 1 side reduce his asking price.

Barcelona are interested too, with former technical secretary Ramon Planes particularly making Tchouameni transfer to Camp Nou one of his goals while he was at the club.

Given their financial issues right now, though, the Blaugrana aren't likely to fork out such a huge sum for Tchouameni either. If the fee is lowered, it would allow all the interested sides to battle it out for his signature.

Top Premier League sides in the race for Real Madrid and Barcelona target

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea for Tchouameni.

The Red Devils are looking for midfield reinforcements, and the 22-year-old has played alongside Paul Pogba in France's national team.

Whenever the pair have featured together, pundits have noticed an amazing chemistry between them. That has given rise to a perception that he could be a fine addition to Manchester United's squad too.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's interest in Tchouameni stems from their plans for the future, as both their midfield duo, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, are in their 30s.

Lastly, Liverpool are understood to be keeping a track of the player too, although the side is packed with talented midfielders right now. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are all in great form.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also offering good options, so the Reds don't really need another midfielder. Moreover, it's unlikely they will shell out £83 million for Tchouameni this summer.

However, as the rumour mill continues to churn out transfer links, it will be interesting to see how the Tchouameni transfer saga pans out.

The midfielder signed for Monaco in January 2020 from Bordeaux, but made only three appearances before their season was called off due to COVID-19. In the 2020-21 season, he truly came of age with eye-catching displays, and has continued in the same vein this campaign too.

