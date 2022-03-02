Real Madrid and Barcelona set to battle for 18-year-old midfielder - Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to battle for Racing Santander youngster Pablo Torre.

Marca has reported that both Madrid and Barcelona are tracking the 18-year-old, who has made huge strides for Santander this season.

The midfielder has six goals and as many assists in 21 Primera Division RFEF Group 1 matches this season. His impressive performances have seen him earn a call-up to the Spanish Under-19 squad, for whom he scored against Norway.

The playmaker is pacey, has great vision, and has been compared with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric for his guile on the ball. Torre is currently contracted with Racing Santander till 2025. However, that hasn't put off La Liga juggernauts Madrid and Barcelona from showing interest in his services.

Several other clubs have reportedly been in touch with Torre's representatives over his availability. However, it is Barcelona and Madrid who seem most likely to pursue the talented youngster.

Would Pablo Torre suit Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Xavi (second right) is having huge success at the Camp Nou.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are a team in transition, but are flourishing in the league.

The likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo have broken through recently. Los Blancos currently have a younger squad than the one that was successful in the UEFA Champions League under Zinedine Zidane.

The signing of Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes for £27.9 million has paid off, with the 19-year-old adapting quickly to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Torre could find comfort in the way in which youth is being integrated into the squad. His comparison with Madrid legend Modric could see him become an instant hit for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Xavi has been overseeing a transformation of the team since taking over in November last year.

Gastro @Gastro_o When all is said and done, a few years from now clubs will be using Laporta and Xavi's Barça as a case study, top clubs will trust youth once again. For that to happen we will have to be successful. We will be! When all is said and done, a few years from now clubs will be using Laporta and Xavi's Barça as a case study, top clubs will trust youth once again. For that to happen we will have to be successful. We will be! 🔵🔴

He is bringing in youth, and also making shrewd transfer deals, including Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang.

Youthful talents such as Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati are coming to the fore, so Torre could easily flourish in that group. Torre's attacking mentality could suit Barcelona more than Madrid. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see which of the two teams enthuses him more.

