Real Madrid closely monitoring Brazilian defender dubbed as the next Dani Alves: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking Coritiba full-back Yan Couto, who's touted as the next Dani Alves, former Barcelona icon. The Brazilian youngster is on loan at La Liga side Girona from Manchester City.

Couto, 22, is off a solid club season, contributing two goals and 10 assists in 39 games across competitions. Most of his goal contributions - one goal and nine assists - came in La Liga, where Girona finished third to qualify for their first UEFA Champions League campaign. His other goal came in the Copa del Rey.

With his loan spell coming to an end, Couto is now headed back to the Etihad, where he's yet to make his first-team debut. As per Transfer Sector (via GeGlobo), Los Blancos have been 'monitoring' the youngster.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, One Football has reported that amidst reported interest from Carlo Ancelotti's side, Couto has extended his stay at City by a year. He had signed a five-year deal at the Etihad when he arrived from Coritiba in the summer of 2020.

Interestingly, Couto has made nearly 100 appearances across competitions for Girona, where he recently played a third season, all on loan, following earlier spells in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons.

"I had a very good season at Girona" - Real Madrid target Yan Couto

Yan Couto looks on

Manchester City defender Yan Couto has reflected on his impressive season at Girona. However, he might have thrown a spanner in Real Madrid's potential plans to snap him up.

As per Sport Witness, the 22-year-old said that he's contracted to the Etihad till 2026. Nevertheless, he seems to have his options open after appearing in the upcoming Copa America:

“I had a very good season at Girona. Now that my loan ends, I’m looking at what to do for the future, but I’m with Manchester City. I have a contract with them until 2026, I’m going to talk to them this summer. We’ll sort it out and leave it in the hands of my manager.

“The season isn’t over for me. There’s the Copa América, and I’m going to stay focused here. There’s a long window, and I’ll leave it in their hands to decide the best destination for me.”

With Couto yet to make his City debut, the opportunity remains for Real Madrid to make a move.