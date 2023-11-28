Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti receives offer from Premier League giants to take over as manager: Reports 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly received an offer from Premier League giants Manchester United.

United have made a torrid start to their campaign, having lost a whopping nine times across competitions. That comprises five defeats in the league, where they're sixth in the standings, six points off leaders Arsenal after 13 games.

In the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils have fared worse, losing three of their four games and teetering on the brink of an exit. They need to beat Galatasaray (away) and Bayern Munich (home) to give themselves a chance of making the knockouts.

United have made an early exit from the EFL Cup, losing in the second round, as their title defence ended in a whimper. Despite their recent resurgence of sorts, especially in the league, Erik ten Hag remains linked with an exit from the club.

Arancha MOBILE (via Madrid Xtra) have reported that Los Blancos boss Ancelotti could arrive at Old Trafford in 2024. The Italian has achieved great success across two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His team lead the Spanish top flight on goal difference after 14 games and also lead the Champions League, winning all four games. The Italian is in the final year of his deal at the club but hasn't agreed an extension yet.

Ancelotti is widely tipped to take the Brazil job in the summer, but United could be an enticing proposition.

What is Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's record in the Premier League?

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished tacticians in the game. He's the only manager to win the league title in all five of Europe's top-five leagues.

Ancelotti has Premier League experience, having managed Chelsea and Everton. He has managed 134 games in the competition, winning 73. The Italian won the Premier League title with the Blues in the 2009-10 season.

Carlo Ancelotti has also managed over 100 games in La Liga (all with Real Madrid) and Serie A (for four different clubs) and nearly 100 games combined in the Bundesliga (Bayern Munich) and Ligue 1 (PSG).