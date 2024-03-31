Real Madrid confident of reaching contract extension agreement with 25-year-old star: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly confident of extending the contract of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The 25-year-old has done a commendable job in the absence of regular No. 1 Thibaut Courtois due to injury, even usurping the on-loan Kepa Arrizabalaga, who arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.

Lunin will likely not remain No. 1 when Courtois returns to full fitness next season. Nevertheless, Los Blancos see the Ukrainian as a key part of their project and are willing to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga leaders are confident of striking a deal to extend Lunin's stay at the club. The contract proposal has been reportedly ready for two weeks.

Lunin has kept 10 clean sheets in 23 games across competitions this season and has played the last nine league games, keeping four shutouts.

He also played both legs of the 2-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 win over RB Leipzig, especially impressing in the second leg at home as the German side sought to force extra time.

The Ukrainian's current contract expires in 2025, and the terms of the new deal offered by Madrid are not known yet.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb season, leading the La Liga standings by eight points with nine games remaining.

They have also fared well in the UEFA Champions League, going unbeaten in eight games, winning seven, to book a quarterfinal with holders Manchester City next month.

It's a rematch of last year's semifinals, which Los Blancos lost 5-1 on aggregate. Before their latest skirmish, though, Ancelotti's side play Athletic Bilbao at home in the league on Sunday (March 31).

Los Blancos' only league reverse this season was a 3-1 loss at Atletico Madrid, who also dumped out Ancelotti's side from the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16.