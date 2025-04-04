Real Madrid consider breaking club rule to give veteran star a new 2-3 year deal: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating a departure from their usual rule of offering one-year contract extensions to players aged over 30 as they seek to tie down Antonio Rudiger on a multi-year deal. The German has been at the club since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

In nearly three seasons at the club, Rudiger has proven his worth, becoming one of the mainstays in Carlo Ancelotti's XI. In 145 games across competitions, he has scored seven times and provided three assists. That includes three goals and an assist in 43 outings across competitions this season.

The goal contributions have come in three different competitions - La Liga (one assist), UEFA Champions League (two goals) and Copa del Rey (one goal). In his latest outing, the German bagged a 115th-minute winner in a pulsating 4-4 home draw with Real Sociedad to reach the Copa del Rey final with a 5-4 aggregate win.

Considering his utility to the side at both ends, Los Blancos - as per Sky reporter Kerry Hau (as per Madrid Xtra) - are considering offering Rudiger a 2/3-year new deal. His current contract expires next summer, but Madrid want him to stay beyond that.

Following their Copa del Rey thriller, Rudiger and Co. next take on Valencia at home in La Liga on Saturday (April 5).

Real Madrid boss showers praise on Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was all praise for his central defender Antonio Rudiger after his heroics in the thrilling Copa del Rey semi-final draw with Real Sociedad in midweek.

The German has mitigated the absence of fellow defenders David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal in a season where Los Blancos are on course to win their first continental treble.

“Rüdiger can be considered a player in our squad, and he deserves all the credit," Ancelotti said about the German (as per World Soccer Talk).

"He’s a reliable center-back; he demonstrates an understanding of his position, he’s well-positioned, confident, and motivated. He’s contributed greatly in these four games, and if I ever have to bench him, I’ll have to think carefully about it.”

Carlo Ancelotti's side trail La Liga leaders Barcelona (66) by three points with nine games to go. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, the holders travel to Arsenal on Tuesday (April 8) for their first leg of the quarter-final before the tie concludes at the Santiago Bernabeu eight days later.

