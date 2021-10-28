Real Madrid consider Chelsea target as Erling Haaland alternative - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea target Luis Diaz. Los Blancos feel Diaz could be a good alternative if they cannot land Norwegian prodigy Erling Haaland.

Madrid are currently led in attack by the prolific Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been in fabulous form this season, having scored 11 times and provided eight assists in 13 games across competitions. However, the Frenchman will turn 34 in December, and will need to be replaced sooner rather than later.

Los Blancos have been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as a possible replacement for Benzema next summer. Haaland has been in stunning form for the German giants this season, netting 13 goals in just ten games.

However, Real Madrid are aware they will face stiff competition in their pursuit of the Norwegian. The likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Haaland next summer.

Consequently, reports from Spanish publication Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle) have stated that Madrid have Luis Diaz on their radar. Los Blancos reportedly believe Diaz will be a decent alternative in case they cannot sign Haaland next summer.

Chelsea and Real Madrid monitoring Luis Diaz, albeit for different reasons

Chelsea, who have been admirers of Diaz for some time now, are facing a different problem to that of Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's side signed Romelu Lukaku on a club-record deal earlier this summer, and also have Timo Werner as a strike option. However, both forwards now find themselves on the sidelines after suffering injuries. While they are not expected to be out for long, both Lukaku and Werner are yet to hit their stride this season. Furthermore, their injuries might slow them down further.

The Belgian began the season in excellent form, netting thrice in his first three Premier League games. Lukaku also scored Chelsea's winner in their UEFA Champions League clash against Zenit St. Petersburg. However, his goals have dried up since then.

Before his injury, the 28-year-old managed just four goals in 11 games. Meanwhile, his strike partner Werner has found the back of the net just two times in ten matches this term.

Chelsea have been targeting Porto's Diaz as an alternative, and could try to sign him in the January transfer window. If the Blues fail to strike a deal for Diaz, they could try to sign him again in the summer.

The Portuguese forward has been in incredible form this season, having scored seven goals in 13 matches. Overall, Diaz has scored 32 times for Porto in 110 matches and has also provided 14 assists. He prefers to play out on the flanks, but could prove to be a good option down the centre as well.

Chelsea, the defending champions of Europe, could also prove a more attractive option for Diaz than Real Madrid, who are in a rebuilding phase. Moreover, Madrid look almost certain to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, and the Frenchman is capable of playing both on the wing and as a centre-forward.

