Real Madrid considering loaning out Endrick and one other young talent to Bundesliga next season: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating sending out young attacker Endrick and midfielder Arda Guler out on loan to the Bundesliga this summer. Both youngsters have struggled for regular game time.

Endrick, 18, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer from Palmeiras and has played 27 times across competitions, contributing six goals and an assist. Four of those goals have come in as many outings in the Copa del Rey, where Los Blancos lead Real Sociedad 1-0 in the semi-final, with Endrick scoring the winner.

Meanwhile, Guler, 20, widely regarded as a generational talent has bagged nine goals and five assists in 42 games across competitions since arriving from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023. That includes three goals and five assists in 29 outings across competitions this campaign.

Amid their struggles to nail down a regular first-team place, Madrid - as per SportBILD (via Madrid Universal) - are looking to send out Endrick and Guler on loan to Bundesliga clubs next season.

Leipzig appear interested in Endrick's services, while Guler could temporarily move to Bayer Leverkusen or Borussia Dortmund, as both sides need reinforcements in that area.

"He's spectacular" - Real Madrid boss heaps praise on Endrick after Sociedad winner

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was all praise for his young attacker Endrick, who scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg win at Real Sociedad last week.

The 18-year-old broke the deadlock inside 19 minutes at the Anoeta, which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides ahead of the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 1.

Talking about Endrick's performance in the game, Ancelotti said (as per beIN SPORTS):

"He is spectacular. He has these amazing characteristics he has shown whenever he has a chance. His accuracy is off the charts. He's quick, and he still has a lot to improve with the ball.

"But, wow, his dribbling, his runs, the shot he has, he could even score a second goal easily with that great strike off the post. He is just spectacular. Very young, but a very fast learner."

With that strike, Endrick (6) trails only Lamine Yamal (11) and Vitor Roque for most goals by a La Liga player across competitions this season, as per OptaJose.

