Real Madrid deny making approach to sign Manchester United superstar - Reports

La Liga champions Real Madrid have denied making any enquiries to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba this summer, with the Frenchman set to leave on a free transfer.

Pogba, 29, will run out of contract on June 30. He has been linked with a number of top European sides, including his former side Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Madrid. According to Sky Sports, the three European powerhouses have all held talks with Pogba over a potential move.

However, Marca has reported that Los Blancos are not interested in the French midfielder and have not held any talks over a transfer.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Real Madrid completely DENY being interested in Paul Pogba. 🎖| Real Madrid completely DENY being interested in Paul Pogba. @AranchaMOBILE 🚨🎖| Real Madrid completely DENY being interested in Paul Pogba. @AranchaMOBILE

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti's main target is AS Monaco midfielder and Pogba's compatriot Aurelien Tchouameni. Sky Sports has reported that the Champions League winners are in talks with the Ligue 1 side to sign the midfielder this summer for around €80 million (£68 million).

Even if Real Madrid fail to sign the 22-year-old, Pogba is not being viewed as an alternative. It is expected that Pogba will return to Juventus, with Sky Sports claiming the Serie A giants are confident of pulling off a three-year deal with the player.

Story continues below ad

GOAL @goal Juventus are confident in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer Juventus are confident in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer 📝 https://t.co/3SRd5k5WQ1

It has been a difficult spell at Manchester United for the Frenchman, who has been constantly under fire for his underwhelming performances. He is now set to leave Old Trafford, having made 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and contributing 51 assists.

Real Madrid were previously interested in Manchester United star Paul Pogba

The United star was a target for Los Blancos

Story continues below ad

Real Madrid have been constantly linked with a move for Paul Pogba throughout the Frenchman's time at Manchester United.

In 2019, the midfielder admitted he would love to join Los Blancos, saying (via Marca):

"Sure, all players would love to play for Real Madrid. It would surely be a dream. It is a dream for me and why not (join them) one day?"

Former Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of his compatriot and even held talks with Pogba in the summer of 2019. However, United slapped a huge €114 million (£98 million) fee on the midfielder, ending the La Liga side's Pogba pursuit.

United Journal @theutdjournal — Mino Raiola revealed last year he wants to move a 'great player' to Real Madrid and cited Zidane's return to Madrid behind Pogba's interest in leaving



[@samuelluckhurst] — Mino Raiola revealed last year he wants to move a 'great player' to Real Madrid and cited Zidane's return to Madrid behind Pogba's interest in leaving #mufc . Solskjaer was unhappy with Zidane's flagrant attempt to unsettle Pogba in 2019 #mujournal 📝 — Mino Raiola revealed last year he wants to move a 'great player' to Real Madrid and cited Zidane's return to Madrid behind Pogba's interest in leaving #mufc. Solskjaer was unhappy with Zidane's flagrant attempt to unsettle Pogba in 2019 #mujournal [@samuelluckhurst]

Story continues below ad

Since Zidane left Madrid last summer, they have dropped their interest in Pogba, and it seems they are eyeing a move for a younger midfielder.

Aurelien Tchouameni certainly fits the criteria, having had a stellar season at AS Monaco. The 22-year-old earned plaudits for his eye-catching performances, making 50 appearances, scoring five goals and creating three assists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far