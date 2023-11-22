Real Madrid enter race to sign Brazilian wonderkid who wants to move to Barcelona - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the fray to sign Brazilian wonderkid Estevao, who prefers a move to Barcelona.

Nicknamed 'Messinho' because of the likeness of his playing style with the legendary Lionel Messi, Estevao, 16, is on fire for Brazil at the ongoing U17 FIFA World Cup. His three goals and as many assists have propelled the Selecao to the quarterfinals, where they take on Argentina in a mouthwatering clash in Jakarta on November 24.

As per journalist Jorge C Picon (via Managing Madrid), Los Blancos are keenly observing the Palmeiras wonderkid. A club source recently explained why Estevao is compared with Messi:

“He is the closest thing I have seen to Messi. Because of the way he handles the ball, always close to his left foot."

Interestingly, Carlo Ancelotti's side have already snapped up Estevao's club teammate Endrick, who's set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

With the club's chief scout Juni Calafat providing a glowing assessment of the player after following him for a while, Estevao could be the next Brazilian wonderkid to be signed by Madrid.

What did Real Madrid-target Estavao say about Barcelona?

Real Madrid target Estevao (right)

Real Madrid-target Estevao has said that he dreams of playing for Los Blancos' arch-rivals Barcelona, which he calls one of the 'best clubs' in the world and that he follows them from close quarters.

That won't be music in the ears of Los Blancos, who hope to beat the competition and snap up the next unpolished South American gem. Estevao professed his love for Barca in a recent interview (via Managing Madrid):

"To play for Barcelona, which is one of the best clubs in the world. I was born watching Neymar, Messi, and Suárez play for Barcelona and that’s the dream I have.”

“I watch almost every Barca match. I’m a fan of the club. I have great admiration for the players who play there, and I hope to be there too.”

Real Madrid have fared marginally better than Barca in La Liga this season, occupying third place after 13 games, two points behind surprise leaders Girona (34). Xavi's side are third with 30 points.