Real Madrid eye surprise cut-price move for AC Milan star to bolster Carlo Ancelotti's squad - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating a move for AC Milan center-back Malick Thiaw to bolster their backline.

The 22-year-old German center-back has made 33 appearances across competitions for the Rossoneri since arriving last summer, starting 27 of those outings. This season, Thiaw has made nine appearances across competitions - including seven in the league - for the Serie A leaders.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are grappling with a defensive crisis, with injuries to key personnel. Centre-back Eder Militao is potentially out for the season after injuring his ACL, while David Alaba is currently out of action due to injury and has been plagued by fitness issues.

Moreover, Nacho Fernandez - who's in the final year of his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu - is unlikely to stay at the club beyond next summer (h/t El Nacional).

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Tribal Football), Thiaw is one of the options for Madrid, who could get their man with a bid of €20 million. The former Schalke center-back has started nine of his 10 games for Milan this season and is growing in pedigree.

Thiaw is contracted to the Rossoneri till 2027, but it appears that Carlo Ancelotti's side could be willing to snap up the player from the San Siro before that.

How have Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid have made a near-flawless start to their 2023-24 season despite injuries to key players. They have lost only one of their 11 games across competitions, winning 10.

That lone loss (3-1) came at Atletico Madrid in La Liga, where Los Blancos are atop the standings after nine games, winning eight. Carlo Ancelotti's side lead second-placed Girona by two points.

The La Liga leaders have made a perfect start to their UEFA Champions League campaign. Following a narrow 1-0 home win over German side Union Berlin, Madrid came from behind to win 3-2 at reigning Serie A champions Napoli on matchday two.

Following the ongoing international break, Real Madrid return to action in La Liga at Sevilla on October 21 before traveling to Braga for their third Champions League game.