Real Madrid eyeing €40 million-rated Jude Bellingham alternative - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified an alternative to Jude Bellingham if they get priced out of a move. The Spanish giants have set sights on Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo as one to go for in the summer.

As per El Nacional, Real Madrid are sorting out Plan B if their move for Bellingham falls through. They have decided that Veiga will be the one to target, as he has a similar profile to the Englishman but will be cheaper.

The midfielder reportedly has a €40 million release clause in his contract and several clubs are interested in him. Arsenal were looking to sign him in January, but failed to negotiate a deal and were reluctant to activate his release clause.

The aforementioned report claims that Real Madrid have set an upper limit for their bids for Bellingham and could walk away if Borussia Dortmund ask for too much. The teenager is open to joining Real Madrid, but Los Blancos do not want to repeat the mistake they made with Eden Hazard and Aurelien Tchouameni, as per the report.

Celta Vigo president sends message to Real Madrid and Arsenal

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino confirmed earlier this season that four Premier League clubs tried to sign Veiga in January.

However, they were not interested in selling the midfidler for anything under his release clause and are working to keep him at the club next season. Mourino was quoted by Metro as saying on Cadena SER:

"Under no circumstances do we want to sell Gabri, but we also I say that they are going to buy it from us, and there we can do absolutely nothing. We know of some of the offers that Gabri has had and as much as we would like, we could not pay him what other teams offer him.

"We would love for Gabri to be at Celta next season, for him to continue with us for the centenary season, but we know it will be very difficult. We compete with clubs that are stronger than us. Our response to all the clubs is very easy; they have to agree with him and they only have to pay us the clause."

Cadena SER added that Liverpool and Newcastle United were also keeping tabs on the Madrid target and made moves in January.

Poll : 0 votes