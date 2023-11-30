Real Madrid given boost as 2 key players set to play La Liga fixture against Granada - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to have attackers Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham available for their La Liga clash with Granada on Saturday (December 2).

Both Rodrygo and Bellingham were on the scoresheet as Los Blancos recovered from a goal down to beat Napoli 4-2 at home in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

After Giovanni Simeone had given the visitors a surprise ninth-minute lead, Rodrygo and Bellingham scored within 11 minutes to turn the game on its head as Madrid led at the break.

Although Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa equalised two minutes into the second period, Nico Paz and Joselu scored late on to confirm a fifth straight win for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Victory was seemingly soured by potential knocks to Rodrygo and Bellingham. However, as per Mario Cortegana of The Athletic (via Madrid Zone), the two young attackers will be available to play Granada in the league at the weekend.

Los Blancos are atop the La Liga standings after 14 games, leading Girona on goal difference. The duo of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona (31 points apiece) are in close pursuit in what's turning out to be a tight title race.

How have Real Madrid fared in La Liga this season?

Real Madrid have made a good start to their La Liga campaign. They won their first six league games before losing 3-1 at Atletico Madrid. That remains their only loss across competitions.

Ancelotti's side won six of their next eight league outings, winning the last two, to leapfrog Girona at the top. With the potential availability of Rodrygo and Bellingham for their next league outing with Granada at the weekend, Los Blancos are expected to continue their stellar form.

Madrid's form at home has been near-perfect this campaign, winning eight of their nine games and drawing the other. Their only dropped points came in a goalless stalemate in the league with Rayo Vallecano earlier this month.