"I don’t want to disrespect anyone" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti names club he holds as the most important and fondest of his career

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti namedropped the La Liga giants and AC Milan when asked which club he holds most dearest to his heart.

Ancelotti is, for many, one of the best coaches in history, and his resume speaks for itself. The Italian tactician has won titles in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Milan), England (Chelsea), Germany (Bayern Munich) and France (Paris Saint-Germain).

The four-time UEFA Champions League-winning coach is closing in on three decades in management. He's been a success at essentially every club he's taken charge of and is admired by fans of those European giants.

However, Ancelotti was wary not to disrespect several former clubs when given the difficult task of naming his most important. He said that he has a lot of affection for the Rossoneri where he won two Champions Leagues and two Serie A titles (via Football Espana):

"I don’t know. I have a lot of affection for Milan. For all the teams I have been able to work for. Also Reggiana, that’s where I began. I don’t want to disrespect anyone by giving a ranking."

Ancelotti enjoyed many memorable moments at the San Siro but has also left a legacy at Real Madrid. He's won two Champions Leagues, the La Liga title, and two Copa del Rey trophies during two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu:

"That said, I have something special with Milan because I have been a player and Milan. And also something special here because Madrid is simply the biggest club in the world.”

Ancelotti returned to Madrid in July 2021 after a short spell with Premier League outfit Everton. He's overseen 95 wins in 135 games during his second stint with Los Merengues.

Ancelotti remains tight-lipped over his future at Real Madrid

The Italian's contract with Los Blancos expires in June 2024, and he's been linked with the Brazil national team. Brazil Football Confederation's president Ednaldo Rodrigues claimed in the summer that Ancelotti would manage Selecao at Copa America 2024.

However, reports claim that Real Madrid are set to offer Ancelotti the chance to extend his stay at the Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are aware of his alleged agreement with Brazil but still want to tie him down to a new deal.

Ancelotti was asked about his future ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Napoli tomorrow (November 28). He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I don’t speak about my future, sorry. Do I wanna stay? I don’t speak about it. I will give you an opportunity to ask me another question."

The Italian is yet to dip his toe into international management but he did start his career as an assistant of Italy's national team. It's unlikely he balances both the Real Madrid and Selecao jobs.