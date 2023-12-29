Real Madrid given massive injury boost as 4 first-team players return to training after long injury lay-offs

Real Madrid have been handed a massive boost, as four injured players have started training with the team ahead of their imminent first-team return.

Attackers Vinicius Jr. and Arda Guler, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and right-back Dani Carvajal, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, have started training with the team. Boss Carlo Ancelotti expects the quartet to be ready when the season resumes next month after the Chrismas break.

"Excellent news for Real Madrid as Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga, Adra Guler and Dani Carvajal have been training with the team today. Ancelotti expects all of them to be ready to feature in January."

While Vincius has been out since November, injuring his hamstring while on international duty with Brazil, Camavinga injured his right knee while on France duty the same month.

Meanwhile, Carvajal injured his thigh earlier this month, while Guler - a much-touted summer signing - is yet to make his first-team debut. The Turkish teenager suffered another setback in training, tearing his thigh in November.

The imminent availability of the aforementioned quartet is a huge boost for Madrid boss Ancelotti. The Italian is seemingly without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defenders Eder Militao and David Alaba for the season due to ACL injury.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti extends stay

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has extended his stay at the club till 2026, as confirmed by the club.

Having commenced his second stint with the La Liga giants in 2021, the Italian has enjoyed tremendous success, winning a La Liga and UEFA Champions League, among others.

Pleased with the team's progress under the Italian boss, Los Blancos extended his stay by two more years. His existing deal was set to end in the summer, and Ancelotti was widely expected to take over the vacant permanent job at th Brazil national team.

However, Madrid have poured cold water on that, announcing in a statement on Friday (December 29):

“Real Madrid CF and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach’s contract until 30 June 2026."

One of the game's most storied managers, Ancelotti is the first to win the league title in each of Europe's top-five leagues, win the UEFA Champions League four times. The Italian is also the first to win the European competition multiple times with more than one club.