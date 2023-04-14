Real Madrid handed blow as star duo gets ruled out of game against Cadiz - Reports

Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos have reportedly been ruled out of Real Madrid's La Liga game against Cadiz this weekend. The two players are set to be fit for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Chelsea next week, though.

As per Arancha Rodriguez, both Real Madrid stars will miss the game against Cadiz. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti has not ruled them out yet.

Speaking ahead of the league game this weekend, the Italian said that Vinicius Jr and Kroos are dealing with an adductor overload:

"Vini has an adductor overload and the same goes for Kroos. There is no injury on the tests, but there is no need to risk them taking into account we have a game on Tuesday. There are some tired, but they travel."

Real Madrid need to get back to winning ways in the league after losing to Villarreal last weekend. They're 13 points behind leaders Barcelona, with ten games to go.

Real Madrid manager praises Vinicius

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Vinicius is one of the best wingers in the world and that it's normal for Real Madrid to rely on him. He spoke about the player in a recent interview and was quoted by Football Espana:

"Vini Jr. is one of the best in the world and he often decides games for us. It's normal to rely on him because at the moment he is one of the greatest players in the game."

Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil national job, and Vinicius Jr has backed him to the role. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Ancelotti is the best coach in the world, for me and for all the players in the team. Hopefully, he can train me at both, at Real Madrid or in Brazil."

Madrid have a 2-0 lead over Chelsea in the Champions league last eight, but Vinicius Jr is not getting carried away. He said:

"We always have to stay strong for the second round. We know it's complicated but we're in good shape physically. We always want to win more goals. It's very difficult to play against Chelsea, who play with three central defenders plus two full-backs who come down to defend and it's very difficult."

Madrid won 3-1 in the last eight on their last visit to Stamford Bridge a year ago en route winning their 14th Champions Leafgue.

