Real Madrid handed boost as long-term injury absentee set to be fit for FIFA Club World Cup this summer: Reports

Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao is set to be available for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The Brazilian has been out of action since November after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Militao sustained the injury while contesting a header and landing ackwardly on his knee in a La Liga home game with Osasuna. He tore his ACL and also damaged both menisci in his right knee. Following the 27th-minute incident, Militao had to be stretchered off.

It's pertinent to note that the 27-year-old had sustained an ACL injury in the first league game of the 2023-24 season in August and only returned to action in March before his latest setback eight months later. As per beIN Sports (in November), Militao's recovery was expected to take at least nine months, effectively ruling him out of the season.

However, as reported by Diarioas (via Madrid Xtra), Militao is expected to be fit enough to potentially appear in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup next month.

The tournament will start in the United States on June 14, where Los Blancos, the record champions with six titles, will look to dethrone holders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Militao has contributed a goal and an assist in 17 games across competitions this season. Both goal contirbutions have come in 12 outings in La Liga, where Carlo Ancelotti's side are second, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points with five games to go.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had an underwhelming end to the season after being in treble contention a few weeks ago. However, those hopes were quashed following a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Following a stunning 3-0 defeat in the first leg at the Emirates, Los Blancos fell 2-1 at home in the return leg, ending their title defence. Meanwhile, they fell 3-2 in extra time to arch-rivals Barcelona - who are looking for a record third treble - in the Copa del Rey final last weekend.

There's little time to dwell on that defeat, though, as Los Blancos host Celta Vigo in the league on Sunday (May 4) before a top-of-the-table clash at the league leaders seven days later.

Los Blancos have lost all three El Clasicos to their arch-rivals - in as many different competitions (La Liga, Supercopa Espana and Copa del Rey) this season as they hope to avoid a clean sweep.

