Real Madrid handed boost as star defender likely to feature against Alaves in La Liga - Reports

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is set to feature in the La Liga clash with Alaves next week.

Carvajal, 31, has not played since injuring his calf in the 3-0 La Liga win over leaders Granada earlier this season. The veteran Spaniard was initially ruled out for the year, but Rodra P of Relevo has reported that Carvajal could feature in Madrid's last game of the year against Alaves.

Rodra tweeted (as translated from Spanish) that Carvajal's soleus has recovered well and the player could feature in the year's last game on December 21:

"More good news for Real Madrid. Carvajal could arrive for the game against Alavés. His soleus recovery is going very well, and he is not ruled out for the last match of the year."

The 31-year-old has appeared nearly 400 times for Madrid since 2013. He was initially expected to be fit for the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid next month. But Madrid would be delighted to have him back ahead of schedule.

Real Madrid sign off UEFA Champions group-stage campaign in style

Real Madrid produced another stirring European comeback as they recovered from an early goal down to win 3-2 at Union Berlin in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (December 12).

With Luka Modric twice missing from the spot, Madrid fell behind on the cusp of half-time as Kevin Volland fired the hosts in front in the first minute of stoppage time. However, Madrid's on-loan striker Joselu scored twice in 11 minutes to put Los Blancos ahead.

Berlin equalised through Alex Kral in the 85th minute, but Dani Ceballos fired in an 89th-minute winner to hand the visitors all three points. The win meant Los Blancos produced a 'perfect' group-stage campaign in the Champions League for the third time.

Ancelotti's side had previously achieved the feat in the 2011-12 and 2014-15 seasons. Real Madrid join Bayern Munich as the only sides in competition history to go six wins out of six in three different editions of the Champions League.