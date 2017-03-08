Rumour: Real Madrid hijack Manchester United's deal to open talks with Bernardo Silva

Los Blancos are hoping 50 million euros will be enough to tempt AS Monaco into selling

Bernardo Silva has been superb for AS Monaco this season

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have begun talks with Manchester United target Bernardo Silva, according to a report in French news outlet Le10 Sport. The AS Monaco midfielder is highly sought after by many clubs, with Manchester United leading the chase until now, with Real Madrid hoping that a €50 million offer will be enough to get the Portuguese maestro.

In case you didn’t know...

Coming through the youth ranks at Benfica, Bernardo Silva was one of the most highly rated youngsters in the world. However, a lack of first-team opportunities meant that the youngster left his boyhood club for AS Monaco, who signed him after a year on loan for 15 million.

The heart of the matter

AS Monaco have been the most fearsome attacking side in all of Europe’s Top 5 league. They have plundered 82 goals in 28 league games, with Bernardo Silva often at the heart of those goals. The Portuguese star has racked up 9 goals and 8 assists already this season, which has resulted in the giants of Europe sitting up and taking notice.

Manchester United reportedly already had a deal agreed with AS Monaco, according to many reports, as Jorge Mendes, Silva’s agent, promised him to fellow client Jose Mourinho. However, Real Madrid are willing to come up with a blockbuster €50 million offer for Silva, which should be enought to tempt AS Monaco into considering letting Silva leave.

Los Blancos’s interest in Bernardo Silva arises from the fact that former AS Monaco man, James Rodriguez, is reportedly on his way out of the club. Isco, who has a year left on his contract, is also not keen on signing a new deal, and Madrid want to reinforce their attacking options.

What next?

Having clubs of the stature of Manchester United and Real Madrid chasing you is enough to turn a player’s eye, and Bernardo Silva is all but certain to leave AS Monaco in the summer. The Ligue 1 table-toppers have made a habit of replacing high-profile departures in recent years with ease, so might be pleased that an auction for Silva’s services might take place.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Bernardo Silva would improve any football side in the world – he’s the real deal – as regular viewers of Ligue 1 will know. €50 million might seem like a huge fee, but given his age, Real Madrid could easily recoup the fee if Silva does not adapt to Zinedine Zidane’s side.