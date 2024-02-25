Real Madrid icon keen to become Bayern Munich manager at the end of the season - Reports

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to take over at Bayern Munich this summer. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner has been out of job since parting ways with Los Blancos for the second time in the summer of 2021.

Bayern are parting ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. Having finished second-best in the DFL-Super Cup, exiting the DFB-Pokal in the second round and trailing Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, the Bavarians are set to endure a trophyless season after a long time.

The Bavarians made the Tuchel announcement following the 3-2 Bundesliga loss at VfL Bochum, their third straight reverse across competitions, putting them behind runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

As per Bayern & Germany, Zidane has made a 'serious' inquiry about the Bayern job. But with the Bavarians reportedly targetting Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, it remains to be seen how things pan out.

Zidane enjoyed two successful stints at Los Blancos. In his first senior management job, he took charge in January 2016 and led the team to an unprecedented UEFA Champions League three-peat and a La Liga title, among others before leaving.

In his next stint between 2019 and 2021, he landed another La Liga title, before bidding adieu at the end of the 2020-21 season with a rich haul of 11 titles. The former midfielder has been without a job since then despite reported links from many top clubs across the continent.

What's next for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have had contrasting seasons. Los Blancos are five points clear at the top in La Liga - five clear of Barcelona with a game in hand, while Bayern are eight points behind Leverkusen with 11 games to go.

They have also experienced contrasting fortunes in Europe. While Madrid won 1-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg at RB Leipzig, Bayern fell by the same scoreline at Lazio.

Up next, Los Blancos take on Sevilla at home in the league on Sunday (February 25). Meanwhile, Bayern Munich - coming off a 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig on Saturday - next travel to Freiburg on March 1.