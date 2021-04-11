Real Madrid identify Toni Kroos replacement: Reports

Real Madrid have been looking for a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, and it now appears they may have finally found their man.

According to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central, Los Blancos have identified Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as the ideal man for the job. Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the German midfielder, whose contract expires in 2023.

Kimmich joined the Bavarians from RB Leipzig in 2015. Originally a right-back, the German developed into a central midfielder soon after his move and is now among the best at his position.

Joshua Kimmich has 253 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 28 goals and providing 71 assists. He has been central to the Bavarians’ recent success, so Real Madrid would hope to convince him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have one of the finest midfields in the world in Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. However, the German is already 31, while the Croatian is at the fag end of his illustrious career. While Federico Valverde could be a part of their plans, the La Liga giants require another world-class midfielder to help ease out the Kroos-Modric pair.

Real Madrid are desperate to inject the right quality in their midfield, with an eye on the future. For that, they believe Joshua Kimmich could be a perfect fit.

🗣️ "They play like soldiers but they're superstars."



⚪️ Modrić & Kroos: How good has this duo been for Real Madrid?#UCL pic.twitter.com/0c4XmlSs9Y — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, a lot of Real Madrid players face an uncertain future at the club. Kroos’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023. Isco’s future continues to hang in the balance, while Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, both out on loan at Arsenal, are yet to convince Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid are looking to add midfielders to their roster this summer, which includes the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Kimmich and Houssem Aouar. However, securing the German, one of their top targets, this summer might not be easy.

Real Madrid unlikely to secure Joshua Kimmich this summer

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich remains interested in a move away from Bayern Munich in the future. But it is unlikely Real Madrid would manage to secure his signature this summer.

With two years left in Kimmich's current contract, Bayern Munich are under no pressure to sell the player, especially as he is a vital cog in their first XI.

10 - Joshua Kimmich created 10 chances against PSG, the most by a player in a single UEFA Champions League match at the quarter-final stage or later since Mesut Özil for Real Madrid v Tottenham in April 2011 (12). Supply. pic.twitter.com/FfDlGg6O4k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2021

Real Madrid could likely move for Kimmich in 2022. Unless the German signs an extension by then, he could end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.