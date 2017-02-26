Rumour: Real Madrid and Inter president meet to discuss the sale of James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez might be on his way to Inter Milan in the summer.

The Colombian has made just five league starts this season

James Rodriguez's future at Real Madrid has been turned into a transfer saga with the Colombian failing to impress Zinedine Zidane to validate a berth in the starting lineup. A meeting that may have decided James' future plans took place at Real Madrid's training ground last morning according to reports in Italy. Inter Milan's major shareholder Zhang Jindong reportedly met Madrid president Florentino Perez with James Rodriguez being on top of the meeting's agenda.

Inter Milan had made a bid for Rodriguez last summer in the region of €85 million but was rejected by the European champions with a transfer ban looming over them. Inter have, however, not given up on their hope of signing the Colombian. Jindong, the major shareholder at Inter (who bought a 20% stake worth around €270 million last year) is especially interested in making Rodriguez, the marquee signing and the pin-up boy of Serie A.

James has found it difficult to garner regular playing time under Zidane with the 25-year-old making only five league starts this season. Despite deciding to stay with the Blancos amidst a lot of offers in the January transfer window, Rodriguez has struggled to be a regular outfield player this calendar year. He is the 17th most used player in the Real Madrid squad with 1135 minutes under his belt in the 2016/17 campaign.

Inter Milan are keen on the player who has failed to live up to his expectations after a big money move from AS Monaco after the 2014 World Cup where he dazzled for his national team.

The Nerazzurri are expected to bid in the range of €60 million for Rodriguez with Zidane keen to offload him as soon as the current season ends. With Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the attacking midfielder, the meeting between Milan's chief and Madrid's club president is seen as the confirmation of James' arrival to the San Siro according to Football Italia.

James Rodriguez has failed to make the cut at the Bernabeu as he has been denied a playing position in his favoured position. A move to Inter might be best for all parties concerned as Real will get a good price for a player not on their manager's future plans and Inter will get a world class player who can spearhead their attack and be the talisman they desperately lack at the moment.