Real Madrid interested in signing 26-year-old Bayern Munich superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. The German has evolved into one of the best players in the Bundesliga during his stint with Bayern.

According to Christian Falk, Madrid could attempt to sign Gnabry this summer. Los Blancos are preparing themselves for the potential departures of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard. The duo have become surplus to requirements under manager Carlo Ancelotti and are expected to secure moves away from the Spanish capital.

Bale has been on the fingers of the first team in the last few seasons. He spent last season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances. He opted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer after returning from his loan spell with Tottenham.

The 32-year-old's 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries, making just five appearances across competitions. The winger's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season.

Hazard, meanwhile, has looked like a pale shadow of his former self since arriving in Madrid from Chelsea for £100 million in 2019, scoring just six goals in 65 appearances. Los Blancos are keen to cut their losses by selling the Belgian this summer. According to The Mirror, Arsenal have expressed an interest in the 31-year-old. Newcastle United and Chelsea are also interested in his services

Meanwhile, Gnabry has scored 60 goals and provided 39 appearances in 162 appearances for Bayern, playing a key role in their recent success. In their triumphant 2019-20 Champions League triumph, he scored nine goals in ten appearances across competitions.

The former Arsenal star has won three consecutive Bundesliga, two DFB Pokal and a UEFA Champions League title. The winger's contract expires next summer, and he hasn't signed an extension yet.

Bayern Munich are unlikely to entertain offers for Real Madrid target Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is a crucial player in Julian Naglesmann's starting XI at Bayern Munich. Furthermore, the club are preparing themselves for the potential departure of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

According to Goal.com (via Sport), the 33-year-old is seeking a new challenge. He has his heart set on a move away from Bayern this summer after nearly eight years with the club. Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid recently.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia @berger_pj] Although he still wants to stay, Serge Gnabry does not want to back down from his financial demands. Further talks between his representatives and Bayern are planned until the end of the season. If talks fail, Gnabry could become a sale candidate [ @kerry_hau Although he still wants to stay, Serge Gnabry does not want to back down from his financial demands. Further talks between his representatives and Bayern are planned until the end of the season. If talks fail, Gnabry could become a sale candidate [@kerry_hau, @berger_pj] https://t.co/Pi09zqwbfs

Bayern could be reluctant to let go of both Lewandowski and Gnabry in the same transfer window. Gnabry is also seen as the future of the German club. The Bundesliga giants are likely to reject offers for the 26-year-old and prioritise extending his stay at the club.

