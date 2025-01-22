Real Madrid interested in signing Portuguese defensive prodigy amid Manchester United links: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, a Manchester United target. The 21-year-old is having a solid season for the Portuguese giants.

Los Blancos' primary target at the position was Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. But with the Canadian seemingly close to extending his deal at the Allianz Arena, Carlo Ancelotti's side have turned their attention to other prospective targets.

Carreras has been key in Benfica''s impressive 2024-25 campaign. In 30 games across competitions, he has contributed three goals and four assists, with at least an assist in four different competitions. He has scored twice in the Primeira Liga, where Bruno Lage's side are three points behind leaders Sporting CP after 18 games.

Despite his contracr expiring in the summer of 2029, Los Blancos - as per Fichajes.net - have been linked with the player, who played for the club's youth side between 2017 and 2020.

With Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia expected to leave next summer, Carreras could be a long-term option at left-back at the Santiago Bernabeu. As per Trasnfermarkt, the left-back is valued ta €18 million, which shouldn't pose much of a problem for Los Blancos. Whether Benfica let their prized asset leave for that much is another question, though.

"I'm very excited to face some of the best in the world" - Salzburg goalkeeper on facing Real Madrid

Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich is expecting a tough atmosphere when his side visit Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (January 22).

Los Blancos are struggling in 20th place in the standings, with the holders winning only three of their opening six games. However, they have fared better in domestic competitions, topping the La Liga standings and reaching the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

"It's always been a dream for me to play at the Bernabeu," said Blaswich (as per UEFA.com). "I am very excited to face some of the best in the world. The word to define this type of match is happiness. We are prepared for a great atmosphere and hope to turn it to our advantage."

The Austrian side have struggled in the new-look competition this season, winning only one of their six games and are all but out of contention for a place in the knockouts.

With Los Blancos winning 10 of their 12 meetings at home with Austrian clubs, Salzburg will have their work cut out.

