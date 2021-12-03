Real Madrid join Barcelona in hotly contested race to sign highly rated talent - Report

Real Madrid will reportedly duel with arch-rivals Barcelona for the signature of RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. The Blaugrana's recent interest in Adeyemi is well-known, but they are now set to face some stiff competition from Los Blancos.

According to Sport, the highly-rated German's current valuation is around £20 million. However, Borussia Dortmund are rumoured to have already offered Salzburg £35 million to procure Adeyemi's services. The report from Sport also suggests that Salzburg could demand around £50 million for the 19-year-old.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Karim Adeyemi's agent has already met with representatives from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to discuss a future transfer from RB Salzburg.



(Source: MARCA) 🚨 Karim Adeyemi's agent has already met with representatives from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to discuss a future transfer from RB Salzburg.(Source: MARCA) https://t.co/vquymqMVOQ

Barcelona and Real Madrid are unlikely to be put off by Adeyemi's valuation, as they are aware of the talent he possesses. Both teams also require a striker, with the only other option being Dortmund's Erling Haaland. If Barcelona or Real Madrid were to go for Haaland, they would be expected to pay at least £75 million.

Thus both Spanish heavyweights could look to sign Adeyemi, a younger and cheaper option than Haaland. However, they could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid and Barcelona need to buy a striker soon

Karim Benzema has been in tremendous form this season for Real Madrid, netting 17 goals and providing eight assists in 19 matches across competitions. However, Benzema will turn 34 later this month, so Los Blancos need to sign a long-term replacement for the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are currently short of options to lead their line. Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Aguero's return timelines are still unknown, while Ansu Fati is also recuperating from an injury. The Blaugrana only have Luuk de Jong, who simply doesn't fit the profile of a striker the club needs up front.

So it is understandable why Real Madrid and Barcelona seem to be targeting Karim Adeyemi, albeit for different reasons. However, the need is evidently more pressing for the Blaugrana.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes #Transfers 🚨🚨[ @MatteMoretto 🥇] | FC Barcelona is in pole position to sign Karim Adeyemi. The club believes it has everything required to sign the German wonderkid from Salzburg. #FCBlive 🚨🚨[ @MatteMoretto🥇] | FC Barcelona is in pole position to sign Karim Adeyemi. The club believes it has everything required to sign the German wonderkid from Salzburg. #FCBlive #Transfers https://t.co/vF7y9cQfpj

In addition to already having a prolific striker in their squad, Los Blancos also look certain to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe next summer. Mbappe has often played on the wing, but could easily slot in at the focal point of attack as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

That could also give Barcelona an advantage in their bid to sign Karim Adeyemi, but they will first need to sort out their financial situation before that. Meanwhile. the RB Salzburg striker has been on fire this season, netting 15 goals in 25 games across all competitions.

Edited by Bhargav