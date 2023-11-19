Real Madrid join race to sign Serie A attacker wanted by Arsenal - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the fray to snap up Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic, an Arsenal target.

Vlahovic, 23, has had a somewhat underwhelming stint at the Allianz Arena since arriving in January 2021. In 73 games across competitions, he has struck just 27 times and laid out seven assists. That includes four goals and an assist in 10 games - all in Serie A - this season.

The striker is contracted with Juve till 2026, but the Gunners have been eyeing him for a while. Having failed to land him at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta's side now face competition for Los Blancos, as per Tutto Juve (via TBR).

It's pertinent to note that Vlahovic spurned a move to the Emirates recently and is unlikely to change his mind despite Arteta being a fan of the player. On the contrary, he could look forward to joining Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos, who are regular contenders in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

How have Real Madrid and Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Both Real Madrid and Arsenal have had impressive 2023-24 campaigns. Both clubs are in the top-three of their respective domestic league and are topping their UEFA Champions League group after four games.

Los Blancos (32) are two points off surprise leaders Girona after 13 games in the Spanish top flight. Their only loss of the campaign across competitions was a 3-1 league reverse at city rivals Atletico Madrid in the league.

Real Madrid have been perfect in Europe, winning their opening four games to qualify for the knockouts with two games to spare.

Meanwhile, Arteta's Gunners have continued from where they left off last season. With 27 points from 12 games, they're third in the standings but just a point off leaders Manchester City.

In the Champions League, Arsenal lost 2-1 at Nice but lead their group with nine points from four games, four points ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.