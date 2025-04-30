Real Madrid could launch move for surprise Chelsea star next summer on one condition: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to snap up former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer as a backup for Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian is on a five-year extension signed in 2021.

Courtois has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2018 and has been the undisputed No. 1 under Carlo Ancelotti whenever he has been fit. The La Liga giants view him as a long-term option and looking to tie him down for two more seasons, willing to depart from their norm of offering one-year extensions to players over 30.

While they have the back-up option - Lunin - extended till 2030, the Ukrainian is expected to leave for pastures anew where he could get regular minutes. As per Relevo, if Los Blancos receive an 'interesting' offer for Lunin, they won't be loathe to losing him. In that case, they would also welcome back Kepa, who has spent a season on loan at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2018, Courtois has 111 clean sheets in 279 games across competitions for Los Blancos. That includes 14 shutouts in 43 outings across competitions this season, which Madrid are set to end without any major silverware.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by Arsenal, while they lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Meanwhile, they trail Barca by four points in the La Liga title race with five matchdays remaining.

What's next for Real Madrid and Chelsea?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Both Real Madrid and Chelsea have had underwhelming seasons, considering their staggering standards. As mentioned above, Los Blancos could end the season without a major title, having only won the UEFA Super Cup but losing to Barcelona in the Supercopa Espana final.

Following their 3-2 extra-time loss to Barca in an ill-tempered Copa del Rey final clash at the weekend, Carlo Ancelotti's side turn their attention to the league, where they host Celta Vigo on Sunday (May 4).

Meanwhile, the Blues are coming off a 1-0 Premier League home win over Everton. They are fifth in the standings, ahead of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest - who have a game in hand - on goal difference.

Enzo Maresca's side next take on Djurgarden away in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday (May 1). The Blues are looking to create history, trying to become the first club to win European club football's three major cup competitions.

