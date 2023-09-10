Real Madrid legend's son emerges as 'promising option' for Barcelona – Reports

Real Madrid legend Fernando Redondo's son, Federico, has reportedly emerged as a potential signing for Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have restructured their midfield in the summer, parting ways with former captain Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie and Nico Gonzalez. They now have summer arrivals Ilkay Gundogan and Oriel Romeu to partner Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi.

However, according to Fichajes, Barcelona have been on the hunt for a long-term midfield solution. They're wary about Romeu's age and have identified Federico as a potential signing for the future.

Federico, 20, has popped up as a 'promising option' for Xavi Hernandez's side due to his passing technique and defensive awareness. His vision and tactical reading has also impressed the top brass at the La Liga champions.

Despite his father's six-year spell at Real Madrid between 1994 and 2000, the two-cap Argentina U20 international could seal a permanent move to Barcelona. His current contract runs out in December 2024, and he's now eager to try his luck in Europe.

A right-footed defensive midfielder, Federico made his debut for Argentinos in July 2022. Since then, he has established himself as a key player for his boyhood team, starting 30 of his 47 appearances, registering a goal and an assist.

He could be a brilliant addition for the Blaugrana. He could initially be a rotational option for Romeu before becoming starter.

Fernando Redondo: Real Madrid great and Barcelona-linked player's renowned father

Federico Redondo, who has popped up as a Barcelona target recently, is one of two sons of former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando. Should he join the Blaugrana, he could be a topic of discussion, considering Madrid's rivalry with the Blaugrana.

Fernando, who spent six years at Santiago Bernabeu, arrived fom Tenerife in 1994. He helped them win two La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, making 225 appearances across competitions.

A 1993 Copa America champion, the former defensive midfielder left Real Madrid to join AC Milan in 2000. He helped them win four trophies, including a Serie A and Champions League title.