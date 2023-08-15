Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos receives surprise offer after leaving PSG: Reports

According to Relevo, Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, who left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent on June 30, has received a surprise offer from Galatasaray.

The Turkish club have reportedly made Ramos a salary proposal of €5.5 million per season for two years. The Spaniard is available to join any club as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the Parisians.

Ramos, 37, made 671 appearances for Real Madrid and is a former captain and bonafide legend of the club. He made 58 appearances for PSG during his two-year stint in the French capital.

Ramos penned a heartfelt goodbye message to the Ligue 1 giants' fans following his decision to leave the club, writing on social media:

"I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able (to) play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis!"

Sergio Ramos has been linked with a move to MLS club Inter Miami for a while. Reports suggested that Liga MX side Club America are also interested in the player. Ramos, though, is keen on staying in Europe and playing in the UEFA Champions League, and Galatasaray could give him that option.

Former PSG and Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos recently announced retirement from international football

Sergio Ramos, apart from being a Real Madrid legend, is also a legendary figure for Spain. He's a former La Roja captain and the country's most-capped player.

He made 180 appearances for the team and won two UEFA Euros and the FIFA World Cup. The ex-PSG defender announced his decision on social media,:

"The time has come. Time for me to say goodbye to the Spain national team. To La Roja. This morning, I received a call from the current Head Coach who informed me that I am not and will not be part of his plans, regardless of how I perform or what I do in my career."

The Real Madrid legend added:

"This badge, this shirt and these fans, all of you, have made me happy. I'll continue to support my country with the passion of someone lucky enough to proudly represent it 180 times. My heartfelt thanks to all of you who believed in me!"

Sergio Ramos will go down in history as one of the best defenders of all time, and fans will keep a keen eye on where the Spaniard plies his trade next.