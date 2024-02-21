Real Madrid-linked Kylian Mbappe spotted in Barcelona restaurant where Deco was recently seen doing business: Reports

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has been reportedly spotted in a Barcelona restaurant.

The 25-year-old PSG striker is in the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. He's free to strike up an agreement with any foreign club ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Having recently informed the Parisians hierarchy of his decision to leave at the end of the season, Mbappe has strongly been linked with Los Blancos, who have been hot on his heels for a while.

However, as per MD (via Football Espana), the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was at Restaurante Botafumeiro. It's an upmarket place where Barca sporting director Deco was recently seen conducting business.

SPORT has reported that the Frenchman was seen signing autographs for fans but didn't field questions about his future as he flew back to France on Wednesday (February 21).

Football Espana has reported that Los Blancos and Mbappe have a deal in place, and only minor issues like image rights and the player's participation in the Paris Olympics this summer remain to be sorted out.

How Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has fared this season

Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe has produced another impressive season in what could be his final one at PSG.

The 25-year-old striker has dazzled with 32 goals and seven assists in 31 games across competitions. That includes 21 goals and four assists in 20 outings in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side are 13 points clear at the top with 12 games to go.

Mbappe has also scored six times (in four games) in the Coupe de France and four times in the UEFA Champions (in seven outings). The Frenchman scored in the 2-0 Round of 16 first-leg win at Real Sociedad last week as PSG seek to snap their run of consecutive exits at this stage of the continental competition.

The Real Madrid target was also on the scoresheet at the weekend as the Parisians won 2-0 at Nantes in the league to all but seal a third straight Ligue 1 title and tenth in 12 seasons.