Real Madrid are looking to repeat their pursuit of Luis Figo from Barcelona as they have youngster Lamine Yamal of the Blaugrana on their radar. Yamal is one of the brightest prospect across Europe, and the club have high hopes for the player's future.

Manager Xavi Hernandez, in fact, is considering to field the player in his team's upcoming Copa Del Rey clash against Intercity. Xavi recently said about the player (via El Nacional):

"We follow the whole squad, and Lamine is a talent, we have a project for him; he can succeed; he has many qualities, and I hope he stays here for many years; it depends on him, but I hope he will be a great player in the future."

Real Madrid signed Luis Figo from Barcelona in 2000. Figo was one of best players of the Blaugrana at that point, scoring 45 goals and providing 58 assists in 248 games across competitions.

Los Blancos, though, snapped up the player from their direct rivals. Figo went on to establish himself as an important player for the Madrid giants as well. He made 245 appearances in the Spanish capital, scoring 57 goals and providing 92 assists. His transfer caused a huge outrage among fans.

Luis Figo spoke about his move from Barcelona to Real Madrid

Manchester United Legends vs Real Madrid Legends

Luis Figo recently spoke about his transfer to Real Madrid. The Portuguese talked about the hostility he received after his move.

Fans threw a pig head to him upon return to Camp Nou. Speaking about the transfer, Figo said (via The Guardian):

“I had everything in Barcelona, but you think: ‘It’s not like I’m going to a second-rate club.’ If it hadn’t been Madrid, maybe I wouldn’t have gone. It’s a challenge, a decision based on feeling valued, convincing me I was going to be an extremely important piece. It could have been a cagada, a cock-up, but it wasn’t, thank God."

Figo left Madrid in 2005.

