Real Madrid are reportedly scurrying for a replacement for midfielder Dani Ceballos, whose departure seems imminent before the transfer window closes. The 28-year-old has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since the 2017-18 season.

Carvajal - who is contracted with Los Blancos till 2027 - has made 149 appearances across competitions for the club - including two this season - but might have played his last for the club.

As per journalist Jose Felix Diaz of Marca (via Madrid Xtra), the midfielder is on the cusp of leaving Madrid, sending the club hurrying to find a replacement.

Fichajes.net (via Relevo) has reported that Real Betis and Monaco are interested in his services. The report says that Ancelotti and his son Davide have 'promised' the player a bigger role this season, but the player seems adamant to leave.

Ceballos has struggled to be a first-team regular for most of his Los Blancos stint. spending two seasons on loan at Arsenal. Last season, he contributed one goal and two assists in 37 games across competitions as Ancelotti's side won three titles, including their second La Liga-UEFA Champions League double in three years.

This campaign, he has played just six cumulative minutes across two games, and appears unlikely to add to that tally. During his overall stint at the Santaigo Bernabeu, Ceballos has contributed seven goals and 14 assists across competitions.

"We have to find the best version of the team" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid opened the season with a 2-0 defeat of Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side had a stuttering start to their La Liga title defence.

Los Blancos stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Mallorca but found their stride with a 3-0 home won over Real Valladolid. Ahead of their next league outing at Las Palmas on Thursday (August 29), Ancelotti said that the team takes time to find its stride following summer arrivals.

"Each year the team changes, the structure of the team changes, that's quite normal," Ancelotti said (as per ESPN).

"Last year, we needed time too. Early on, we won a lot of games in the last few minutes. We have to adjust the team a bit this year and find its best version."

However, he allayed concerns about not scoring goals:

"We've got a lot of resources. We've had three games and scored six goals, with the team not being at its best. Not scoring goals won't happen, it's never happened here."

Real Madrid trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by five points but have a game in hand.

