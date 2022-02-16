Real Madrid have made final offer to Haaland's entourage, believe they can land him ahead of Barcelona and Manchester City - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly tabled an offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Los Blancos are set to face stiff competition from Manchester City and Barcelona for the Norwegian hitman's services, though.

According to Sport, Madrid have made their final offer to Haaland's entourage, and are confident of completing a move for the Dortmund star this summer. Carlo Ancelotti's side reportedly view Haaland as the ideal replacement for the 34-year-old Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been in incredible form for the La Liga giants this season, bagging 24 goals and 13 assists in 29 appearances across competitions. Benzema, though, is approaching the twilight of his career, and will need to be replaced shortly.

Meanwhile, Haaland joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, and has evolved into one of the most lethal strikers. He has scored 80 goals in 83 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Haaland has taken his game to another level this season, scoring 23 goals in 20 games across competitions. The striker is expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs shortly. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona are eager to sign Haaland.

Manchester City parted ways with Sergio Aguero last summer. Pep Guardiola's side failed to sign an adequate replacement in the last two transfer windows. The Premier League leaders could, therefore, attempt to sign Haaland this season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have had a long-standing interest in Haaland. The club signed Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ferran Torres from Manchester City and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. They are keen to continue improving their attack by adding a proven goalscorer like Haaland this summer.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are reportedly convinced they can complete a move for Haaland this summer. The 21-year-old is believed to prefer a move to La Liga over the Premier League.

Meanwhile, reports in Germany suggest Los Blancos could 'block' Haaland now, and allow him to continue playing for Dortmund for another season. The striker could then arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, after Benzema's contract expires.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | According to | According to @BILD_Sport , Real Madrid have won the battle for Erling Braut Haaland. The norwegian striker will sign for Real Madrid - the only dilemma is this summer or 2023. #rmalive 🚨| According to @BILD_Sport, Real Madrid have won the battle for Erling Braut Haaland. The norwegian striker will sign for Real Madrid - the only dilemma is this summer or 2023. #rmalive https://t.co/XgtsvR0mPm

Real Madrid view Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as the club's future

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid: Round of 26 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid have made no secret of their desire to sign Kylian Mbappe and Haaland this summer. Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, and he's unlikely to sign an extension.

Mbappe is expected to run down his contract with PSG and leave as a free agent. Real Madrid are the favourites to land the 23-year-old forward. The Frenchman produced a match-winning performance against Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 first leg in Paris.

He scored the game-winning goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help PSG secure a 1-0 victory. In the process, he once displayed his talent and ability to produce the goods on the biggest stage and against the best teams in the world.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport PSG 1-0 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe scores brilliant solo goal in the 94th-MINUTE as pressure finally pays off for French giants trib.al/BSXFFmS PSG 1-0 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe scores brilliant solo goal in the 94th-MINUTE as pressure finally pays off for French giants trib.al/BSXFFmS

Los Blancos are eager to part ways with Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard. The duo have become surplus to requirements at the Spanish capital. Los Blancos believe Haaland, Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. could be the club's attacking trio for the next decade.

Edited by Bhargav