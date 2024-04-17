Real Madrid make €10m bid for Turkish talent after signing Arda Guler last summer: Reports

After swooping up Arda Guler last summer, Real Madrid are reportedly hot on the heels of another Turkish talent, goalkeeper Onuralp Cevikkan.

The 18-year-old Trabzonspor custodian has made heads turn despite not making his Trabzonspor debut yet, having joined the Turkish side from Altinordo in the summer.

Hailed as the next big thing in Turkish football, Cevikkan - standing six-foot-two - is currently third in the club's pecking order. As reported by Football Espana, Los Blancos have submitted a bid of €10 million for the teenager and plan to develop him at Real Madrid Castilla initially before easing him into the first team.

Having impressed in three appearances for Turkey U-18, especially in the 1-1 draw with Spain in October, Cevikkan could follow his compatriot Guler to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, the aforementioned report adds that Trabzonspor are yet to respond to Madrid's offer for their young goalkeeper.

Guler, 19, endured an injury-plagued debut campaign at Madrid, scoring just once in seven games across competitions, starting once. However, with Endrick set to arrive this summer and Cevikkan possibly following suit, Los Blancos are positioning themselves at the vanguard of attracting the game's most promising talents.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid CF

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb season, enjoying an eight-point lead atop La Liga with seven games to go.

Despite falling early in the Copa del Rey, Carlo Ancelotti's charges won their first title of the season at the Supercopa Espana and have blazed a trail in Europe. Going unbeaten in nine games - winning the first seven - Los Blancos next take on Manchester City away in the second leg of their marquee UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (April 17).

In a rematch of last year's semifinal - which City won 5-1 on aggregate en route the title - the first leg at the Bernabeu last week ended 3-3, leaving everything to play for in the return.

Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 27 games across competitions (winning 22) since December as they look to become the first team to clinch back-to-back trebles. Madrid would be keen to play spoilsport but suffered a 4-0 hiding on their last visit to the Etihad in 2023.

Poll : Will Real Madrid sign Onuralp Cevikkan this summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback