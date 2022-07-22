Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti thinking of changing David Alaba's position due to Antonio Rudiger's arrival - Reports 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could shift David Alaba out of central defence following centre-back Antonio Rudiger's arrival on a free transfer this summer.

According to Managing Madrid, Ancelotti is contemplating breaking up last season's successful centre-back pairing of Alaba and Eder Militao to accommodate the former Chelsea man in the starting XI. That could mean Alaba shifting to left-back.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid are considering moving David Alaba to left-back and signing Antonio Rudiger to play next to Eder Militao at centre-back. #rmalive | Real Madrid are considering moving David Alaba to left-back and signing Antonio Rudiger to play next to Eder Militao at centre-back. @RodrigoFaez 🚨| Real Madrid are considering moving David Alaba to left-back and signing Antonio Rudiger to play next to Eder Militao at centre-back. @RodrigoFaez #rmalive

The change in position could suit Alaba, who rose to prominence as a left-back at Bayern Munich. During his 12 years at the Allianz Arena, he mostly played as a left-back before Alphonso Davies' arrival forced him to the centre of defence.

Alaba joined Madrid as a free agent last summer. He formed a formidable partnership with Militao at the heart of Los Blancos' defence, with his technical ability complementing the Brazilian's defensive prowess and physicality.

Ancelotti's side conceded just 31 goals in 38 league games last season, thanks to Alaba and Militao's impressive defensive displays. Meanwhile, Rudiger made over 200 appearances for the Blues and won four titles. The 29-year-old developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League during his last two seasons with the west London club.

Rudiger is a marquee signing for Madrid and is expected to be included in the starting line-up. That could happen by shifting Alaba to left-back and Ferland Mendy dropping to the bench. Alaba's passing, speed and attacking prowess could benefit Los Blancos at both ends. Ancelotti has been impressed with what he has seen from his new backline during pre-season training sessions.

Real Madrid could sign an attacker

Real Sociedad vs RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid have bolstered their defence and midfield this summer by signing Antonio Rudiger and French sensation Aurelien Tchouameni.

Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo left on free transfers. Luka Jovic has joined Fiorentina, while Takefusa Kubo has moved to Real Sociedad. Madrid could sign a striker to provide cover and competition to Karim Benzema.

Football España @footballespana_ After a poor season with Real Sociedad, Alexander Isak fell off the radar of several clubs.



But not Real Madrid, if you believe Mundo Deportivo. After a poor season with Real Sociedad, Alexander Isak fell off the radar of several clubs.But not Real Madrid, if you believe Mundo Deportivo. https://t.co/nZDUMbpBWU

According to Mundo Deportivo, they're interested in Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. The Swedish hitman enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020-21, scoring 17 goals in 34 league games. He has netted 43 strikes in 128 appearances across competitions for La Real and is seen as one of the top prospects in La Liga.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far