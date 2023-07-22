Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti turns down multimillion-dollar offer to manage Saudi Arabian club - Reports 

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has turned down a mega offer to manage a Saudi Pro League club. The Italian reportedly received a multi-million dollar offer from the country's Public Investment Fund.

Ancelotti, though, is believed to have turned the offer down, as he remains focused with the task in hand: prepare the Madrid giants for the 2023-24 season. However, he's set to leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract in 2024 and become the new Brazil boss. He will be in charge of the Selecaos for the 2024 Copa America, as revealed by CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

The Italian is now looking to help Madrid bounce back after a lackluster campaign last term. Los Blancos were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the semifinal with a 5-1 aggregate defeat to eventual champions Manchester City and finished second in La Liga, behind Barcelona.

Los Blancos are keen on having a better campaign in the 2023-24 season. The experienced figure of Ancelotti will be at the helm to help them achieve that.

What Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said about pre-season in US?

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, Real Madrid are having their pre-season in the Unites States. They will also take part in a friendly tournament there.

Ancelotti is keeping a keen eye on his team's preparations as he explained the importance of having a good pre-season before the start of next season. He said (via Los Blancos' website):

"We've always felt good here. It's a beautiful place. We can train well. We cn have competitive matches where you can see where the team's current state is.

"It's a good opportunity to try new things. There are a lot of things to check out over the next few days. Everyone has returned in good condition. We're confident and looking forward to starting the season well."

Ancelotti's team have signed a few talented youngsters in the ongoing summer transfer window. Fans will keep a keen eye on how they fare and get along with the rest of team next season.