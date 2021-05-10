Real Madrid and Manchester United to tussle for 24-year-old Spanish striker - Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester United are set to battle for Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal, as per Spanish outlet El Gol Digital.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United are in desperate need of fresh faces to bolster their attacks, and Mikel Oyarzabal fits the bill.

The 24-year old Spanish international has had an impressive season with Real Sociedad, which has helped attract the attention of several top European giants, who are looking to pouch the Spaniard during the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United and Real Madrid looking for reinforcements in the wings

Mikel Oyarzabal prominently plays in the wings for Real Sociedad, supporting his strikers Alexander Isak and William Jose, who is joining Wolves in January.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United need extra bodies in the wide areas in the attacking third.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is looking to have a squad overhaul this season, and wide areas is his priority. Lucas Vazquez is facing an uncertain future, while Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have been inconsistent. Madrid had high hopes from Eden Hazard, but this injury record and off-field issues haven't gone well with Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been chasing a winger for more than a few seasons. The Red Devils have been pursuing the signature of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho for a while. But if they are unable to land their first-choice winger, Mikel Oyarzabal could be a decent backup option.

Having an out-and-out winger would allow Manchester United manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer to play Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood in their natural positions as strikers.

Apart from Real Madrid and Manchester United, French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also rumoured to be interested in signing the 24-year old Oyarzabal.

Mikel Oyarzabal is a graduate of Real Sociedad's youth academy and has been at the club since 2011. The 24-year old made his first-team debut in 2015. Since then, the Spaniard has made over 230 appearances for the club, scoring 64 goals and assisting 44.

After making his Spain debut in 2016, Oyarzabal has played 13 games, scoring four goals.